FC Kagalung lift title of P Tilotama Memorial trophy

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Jan 17: FC Kagalung emerged champions of P Tilotama Memorial Trophy 16th District Level 2nd Division Football League Tournament, 2018 organized by All Jiribam Sports Association (AJSA) at the playground of Jiribam Higher Secondary School which went underway since December 29 2018.

The final match cum closing function was witnessed and graced by S Tonubabu Singh, retd DI of School Jiribam; M Brajakanta Singh, president AJSA, Jiribam; and P Mani Singh as dignitaries.

FC Kagalung defeated KSC Raniveng in the final today.

Earlier, KSC Raniveng won the toss and chose side while FC Kagalung kicked start the game.

In the first half, KSC Raniveng opened the account through Jacob in the 7th minute while FC Kagalung equalised the goal difference through Gailangam in the 30th minute to level the score at 1-1 at the end of the first half. In the 2nd half, FC Kagalung surged ahead with one more goal through Mimin in the 45th minute and further extended the lead to 3-1 in the 47th minute through Mang. However, KSC Raniveng managed to decrease the goal difference in the 78th minute through Thangboy to make it 2-3. But FC Kagalung managed to hold on the lead till the end of normal to emerge champions of the tournament collecting 9 points while PSG, Kalinagar took the runners-up trophy with 7 points. The dignitaries distributed prizes to the winning team, runners-up team and consolation prize later.