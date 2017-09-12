FC Kangchup draw Haipi YC, LBYC beat TFC

Kangpokpi, Sep 11: FC Kangchup was held to a 1-1 draw by Haipi Youth Club while Leimakhong Bazar Youth Club (LBYC) defeated Taphou Football Club (TFC) by a margin of 1-0 in the league matches of Late Pu Letgoulen Memorial Sadar Hills 1st Division Football League 2017 today at Brigadier Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi DHQs.

Kamkalthang of Haipi YC scored the first goal of the match in the 28th min of the match. Thangjemsei of FC Kangchup on the other hand scored the equaliser to end the first half at 1-1.

The second half saw two yellow cards for Haipi YC as Kamalthang and Lunginhao were booked in the 47th and 57th minute.

In the second match, LBYC defeated Taphou Football Club by 1-0, the lone goal scored by Paoginthang early in the 10th minute.

LBYC tried their best to extend the lead while TFC tried to find the equaliser but both were unsuccessful.

Both Satgoulen of LBYC and Semjahao of TFC were yellow carded in the 35th minute of the match.

Motbung Youth Club will meet L Tangnaum Youth Club in the first match while Phailengkot Youth Club will face Khunkho Youth Club tomorrow at the same ground.