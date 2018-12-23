FC Moirang victorious in Bpr Super Div League

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 22 : FC Moirang thumped AKSA, Kouta by 2-0 goals in the 11th league match of the ongoing 2nd L Etomcha Memorial Super Division Football League 2018 organised under the supervision of District Sports Association, Bishnupur at Mini Stadium Bishnupur.

FC Moirang had a slow start against the Kouta side today and were able to post a 1-0 lead till the break. It was in the 29th minute that James found the net beating AKSA’s keeper and handed FC Moirang the lead.

The impetus remained with the Moirang side in the second half as well as AKSA players failed to mark and study their movements besides their inability to create chances.

AKSA condition worsened when FC Moirang’s Chongloi cut into their box and cracked a powerful shot to double their lead. As AKSA could not find their way to reduce the gap, the game ended 2-0 in FC Moirang’s favour.

SAI-SAG, Utlou will meet KPFC, Kha Potsangbam in the 12th league match of the tournament tomorrow at 12.15 pm.

AMOFA-A beats YWO in 5th Bishhnupur 1st Div League

Meanwhile, in the Group B league match of the ongoing 5th H Pishak Memorial 1st Division Football League 2018 organised under the supervision of District Sports Association Bishnupur, AMOFA Academy Moirang defeated WYO Bishnupur by a narrow margin of 2-1. The match saw a cut-throat battle between the two sides but it was WYO who found the opening in the 30th minute through Abung’s touch, making his team take the lead. AMOFA-A come back strong and committed in the second half and it was in the 51st minute of the match that A Jackson gave his all to score the equaliser before Makuirol Kom turned the game into their favour with another beautiful goal in the 57th minute.

With the Bishnupur side unable to make an attack of note, the game ended 2-1 in AMOFA’s favour.