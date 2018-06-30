FC Yumnam Khunou beat KFC 2-1

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 29 : FC Yumnam Khunou beat KFC, Konthoujam by 2-1 goals while LSAFC, Achanbigei played out a goalless draw with MSFC, Heingang in today’s Group A league matches of the ongoing 13th State Level 11 Men’s Village Open Football Tournament organised by Brighter Club, Awang Potsangbam Khullen at its playground.

Th Rabichandra and P Can of FC Yumnam Khunou scored one goal each in the 28th and the 33rd minute of the match while K Rajkumar scored the single in the 47th minute.