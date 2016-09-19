FC Zalen penalised

IMPHAL, Sep 18: The All Manipur Football Association (AMFA), after examining and discussing in details about the reported ‘unruly conduct’ of FC Zalen player and fans on Sept 14, has decided to suspend Henry Gangte (Jsy No 10) of FC Zalen for the immediate next match of FC Zalen of the 11th MSL as he was ‘the architect of the entire episode.’

AMFA also decided to impose him (Henry) a fine of Rs 6000 as per AMFA Disciplinary Code, 2015 payable before the 2nd match of FC Zalen.

AMFA further decided to impose a fine of Rs 50,000 on FC Zalen for the ‘unwanted and unruly conduct, damage and undisciplined situation’ as per AMFA Disciplinary Code, 2015.

AMFA also decided that the referee of the day (match between FC Zalen and NEROCA FC) conducted the match smoothly till the final whistle following the laws of the games.