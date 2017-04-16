FCI godown

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has appealed to the State Government to provide land necessary for construction of a godown of 2000 metric tonne capacity near Malom’s rail-fed oil depot.
Subsequently, the State Revenue Department has started exploring suitable areas for the proposed godown.
Breaking News
- 18 hours ago - Professionals must uphold ethics : Jayantakr - 0 Comment
- 18 hours ago - Two websites launched Biren harps on transparency - 0 Comment
- 18 hours ago - State advocates lemongrass in lieu of poppy - 0 Comment
- 18 hours ago - PPCM bats for equal shares, opportunities - 0 Comment
- 3 days ago - NPF MLAs Leishiyo Keishing, Khashim Vashum feted NPF leader cites reasons for supping with BJP - 0 Comment
Popular News
Professionals must uphold ethics : Jayantakr
Two websites launched Biren harps on transparency
State advocates lemongrass in lieu of poppy
PPCM bats for equal shares, opportunities
NPF MLAs Leishiyo Keishing, Khashim Vashum feted NPF leader cites reasons for supping with BJP
2 hardcore PREPAK (Pro) cadres surrender before CM Biren assures full cooperation from Govt
Thousands pay tributes to PLA ‘martyrs’
Imphal-Moreh Highway expansion work delayed
CCpur JAC to take campaign to Delhi
Fuel prices to change daily from May 1