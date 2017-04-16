FCI godown

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has appealed to the State Government to provide land necessary for construction of a godown of 2000 metric tonne capacity near Malom’s rail-fed oil depot.
Subsequently, the State Revenue Department has started exploring suitable areas for the proposed godown.


