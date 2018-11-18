Fear, mystery, anxiety stalk CCpur town

CCpur, Nov 17

The re-emergence of mys-terious deaths of domestic animals in and around Lamka town last-night after a brief hiatus as well as the reported rift within a major rebel group in the district, have led to empty streets and the area looks like a ghost town.

Panic swept through the area since the end of October following the recovery of severely mutilated animal body parts from different localities.

The mystery surrounding these incidents was compounded by the recovery of new carcasses under mysterious circumstances almost on daily basis, before a brief pause for about a quarter of a week but the mysterious deaths reappeared last night again.

At least three incidents of animal carcasses (which were killed under mysterious circumstances) were reported today from Mol-nom village, located along Tedim Road, at the highly walled premises of Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian’s residence in the middle of the town and at Zion Veng, Rengkai in the eastern flank.

At Molnom village, one Seikholen and his family recovered the carcass of their chicken with its internal organs dismembered.

At Zenhang Lamka, one of three sheep tied inside the walled premises of V Hangkhanlian was mysteriously found dead with its left abdomen completely torn apart.

Similarly, a pig belonging to Manmuanching of Zion Veng, Rengkai was found killed in similar state.

Sources said that both the sheep and the pig were attacked at their abdomen, with their heart being the most likely target as both the animals were found with missing hearts while other body parts were recovered from the nearby area.

It is also suspected that the animal/human being preying on the animals may have drawn the blood as there were no blood stains like most of the cases reported earlier.

Meanwhile, Director (Ops) of ZRO and Defence PRO ZRO issued a statement late last night stating that it is quite unfortunate that the Paite Tribe Council (PTC) GHQ and Young Paite Association (YPA) GHQ came up with a baseless story accusing the president of ZRO, Thanglianpau of involving in the attempted murder of YPA’s general secretary, Lianmuanthang Valte. Romeo whose name often comes up in the murder attempt has been behind bars since October 8 till date and it is too immature to accuse the president at this point of time, asserted the statement and called on the CSOs to exercise maximum restraint in the internal matter of ZRO/ZRA.

It further appealed the public to remain vigilant and not to be misled by false rumour even as it declared that the organisation will not remain a mere spectator at this juncture and will not hesitate to take stern action against those who act against Zomi activities. On the other hand, the PTC and YPA GHQ carried out a rally today to condemn the attempted murder of Lianmuanthang Valte.

The rally began at YPA GHQ Hall, Hiangtam Lamka and concluded at the same venue after passing through several key roads in the town.

The rallyists carried banners which read “We strongly condemn Thanglianpau, the instigator of Romeo to assassinate the general secretary of YPA GHQ”, “We disprove a leader with murderous intention” etc.