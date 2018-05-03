‘Feedbacks a must for proper functioning of Department’

Imphal, May 2 (DIPR)

The Director of Fire Services, Manipur RK Meme, IPS stated that suggestions and complains from the public is required for proper functioning of the department and appealed people to approach her if there is any grievances.

She was speaking at a press conference organized by Directorate of Information and Public Relations at its office complex at Moirangkhom, Imphal.

Taking into account the dissimilarities with other department, Director Fire Services further stated that the firemen of the department always stay alert since the department deals with emergency services where situations can’t be predicted.

Fire Services, Manipur was established in 1957 and at present, 217 staffs are operating in the State at 17 fire stations. Each fire station is manned by 8 to 9 staff including 2 drivers and 2 water tankers. Constructions of new 14 sub-stations had already been sanctioned however lands for the site have not been identified yet.

Speaking about the lack of infrastructure and shortage of manpower, she said that modernization of the Fire Service with introduction of new equipment such as fire apparel, gum boots, etc and increase of manpower has been approved and a final DPR is yet to be submitted to the Government. Installation of water hydrant systems in and around Market area of Imphal City which was earlier planned but cancelled due to shortage of fund will also be added in the new DPR to be submitted, she added.

Procuring license for setting up new industries and establishments requires an NOC, which is mandatory, from Fire Service to show that the establishment has the required Fire Fighting Tools. Fire Service had also started a drive to check if the shops at Imphal Market area had the fire fighting tools, she observed.

Highlighting the major achievements of the department, Meme stated that the department had timely saved Takyel Industrial Estate June last year from heavy loss of property that could have been incurred at the fire incident. The department also sent reinforcement at the fire that broke out at Namphalong, border area of Myanmar earlier this year.

The Director Fire Services also appealed the media fraternity to cooperate in giving awareness to the public on how to manage a fire incident such as, calling the Fire Service at 101 or 8415925200 immediately, taking highly inflammable objects off from the site, to clear the roadways for passage of Fire Tankers, to identify source of water in nearby areas, etc. The Department is also planning to conduct awareness programmes in coordination with local club and organizations across the State.

The press conference was also attended by L Nabachandra Singh, Divisional Officer, Manipur Fire Service with Joint Director, IPR, W Phajatombi as moderator.