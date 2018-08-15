Fegocta urges

IMPHAL, Aug 14: The Federation of Government College Teachers’ Associa-tion, Manipur (FEGOCTA) has appealed to the Central and State Govts as well as the agitators to expedite the process of restoring academic activities at Manipur University.

A press release issued by the general secretary of the association today stated that FEGOCTA is highly disturbed by the Manipur University crisis and added that the total academic paralysis for over 70 days only re-confirms the neglect of higher education.

Questioning the lack of seriousness and urgency in resolving the issue from the beginning, FEGOCTA claimed that even if the issue is not the fault of the students, they are the ones who have to bear and suffer the loss when it comes to loss of opportunity to go outside for studies.

Appealing the Central and State Governments as well as the agitators to resolve the university issue at the earliest, FEGOCTA conveyed that democracy does not mean paralysing the academic activities indefinitely. Pointing out that ensuring academic activities all the time is the responsibility of all, the association warned that there will be retardation in the progress of higher education in Manipur in the globalized era if the impasse continues any longer.