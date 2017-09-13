Bishnupur: Akoijam Sobhachandra, who was recently conferred with the Nongpok Ningthou award 2017, was felicitated today by Temple of Art and Culture, Moirang at the school.

The award is given by Panthoibi Cultural Research Centre for Performing Arts (PACRECPA Society) Manipur to those person or individual who has achieved many in the field of Art and Culture.

Akoijam Sobhachandra is the founder of Temple of Art and Culture as well as a teacher of Nat Sankritan.

Temple of Art and Culture, Moirang has expressed gratitude towards (PACRECPA Society) Manipur for taking up such initiative to recognise teachers and gurus who have dedicated their lives in the field of Art and Culture in the State.

Vice president of Temple of Art and Culture, Moirnag H Ibomcha Singh, member S Chaophal and Ak Kullabi Singh attended the felicitation function as dignitaries.