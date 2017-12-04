Felicitated

BISHNUPUR, Dec 3: The Moirang Artists’ Association organised a felicitation ceremony for the artists of Thangjing Art and Culture Academy Moirang who won the 2nd Best Play (non Hindi) as well as the Best Solo Folk Dance, Best Folk Dance Group and 2nd Best Director for the play ‘Thakhel Suran Lairabi’ at the 14th National Dance and Drama Festival 2017, organised by Sanskar Bharati Natya Kendra Agra, UP, from November 9 to 14, at Agra.

The Moirang Artists Association advisor, K Mohendro Singh, its president H Babudhon Singh, The Thangjing Art and Cultural Association secretary M Prome Devi and vice president Ph Surendra Singh attended the event which was organised at Moirang Konjengbam Leikai, as the chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.

The people who attended the event also paid floral tribute to the statue of The Thangjing Art and Cultural Association founder, (L) Ph Sija Devi as a part of the function.

The artists of The Thangjing Art and Cultural Association bagged a total of 11 awards at the festival namely non Hindi performance 2nd Best Play, Best Solo Folk Dance, Best Folk Dance group, 2nd Best Director, 2nd Best Playwright, 2nd Best Actress, 2nd Best Classical Dance (solo), 2nd Best Actor, 3rd Best Child Artist, 3rd Best Camp Fire Performance and Karmayogi Miner Chaturbedi Samanit Abhinetri Award.