Felicitation

IMPHAL, Sep 6: International Excellence Award for Service to Disabilities winner Moirangthem Premier Singh, was felicitated at the Manipur State Social Welfare Board Chairman’s chamber at North AOC today.

A press release issued by the secretary of Relief Centre for the Welfare of Differently Abled Person, Manipur, stated that the chairman of the board assured to provide every possible support to all future ventures of Moirangthem Premier.