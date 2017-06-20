Felicitation function held

KAKCHING, Jun 19: Kakching Khunou Educational Forum (KKEF) organised its 6th annual felicitation function on May 18, conveyed a press release issued by secretary of the forum.

The function was attended by SDO of Waikhoing, P Lenin Singh as chief guest and president of the Fourm Dr Sarangthem Santinath as president.

A painting and an a mathematics competition was also held at Kakching Khunou Makha High School and GEMS Academy, Kakching Khunou respectively.

Around 250 students of the locality participated in the painting competition.

And 400 students took part in the mathmatics competition.

Later in the evening, 30 meritorious students from class X and XII who secured 1st division were felicitated with simple gifts.