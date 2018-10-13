Fenesta showroom opened

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 12: A showroom of Fenesta, India’s largest UPVC and PVC windows & doors manufacturer, was inaugurated today at Chingmeirong, Imphal.

Managing Director and Chairman of Babina Healthcare and Hospitality Industries Pvt Ltd Dr Thangjam Dhabali inaugurated the Fenesta showroom which aims at delivering good services and quality windows and doors.

Known for its quality un-plasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) windows and doors which it sells under the tagline ‘Better by Design’, Fenesta is a unit of DCM Shriram Ltd.

UPVC is extensively used because it is not easily affected by climatic changes.

Fenesta doors and windows colours are beautiful and they provide high level of insulation against noise. They are resistant to dusts and are durable against other substances like wood.

Officials of the brand and other dignitaries attended the inaugural ceremony.