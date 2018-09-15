Festival of architecture kicks off

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 14: A three day festival relating to construction and architecture called Material Architecture Design Expo 2018 (MADE 2018) has begun at Manipur Trade and Expo Centre, Lamboi Khongnangkhong today. The festival is the first of its kind in the State and it is being organised by Manipur Architects’ Forum (MAF).

The launching programme of the festival was graced by Council of Architecture (COA) president, Biswaranjan Nayak, MAF president Imo Haobam and NE Scholar Chief Editor Dr RK Nimai as chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

Speaking at the event, MAF secretary Y Rojen said that the forum was established in 2014 with just 7 members and added that the number has grown to 75 due to the love and support of the people.

He said that the motive of the festival is to carry out developmental works in the North East, especially Manipur.

Material and services exhibition, panel discussion, launching of products relating to construction along with painting and photo exhibition will be held as a part of the festival.

Speaking as chief guest, COA president, Biswaranjan Nayak stated that a project to establish architecture college in the State will be taken up as there are only a few architecture colleges in North East.

He also spoke about the plan of the council to establish research centre at 5 different zones and State capitals of the country.

Materials required for building construction like cements, tiles, steels etc, interior designs, roofing, ceiling, furniture and lighting are showcased and sold at the festival.