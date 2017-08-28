IMPHAL, Aug 27: Under the funding of Ministry of Culture, Athokpam Khunou Art & Culture Academy organised a festival of music based on Moirangsai at Athokpam Khunou community hall yesterday. MLA of Khangabok Assembly Constituency, O Surjakumar and secretary organisation of Khangabok Block Congress, Yumnam Basanta graced the occasion as chief guest and president respectively. As part of the festival, artistes of the academy showcased a play based on Moirangsai.