A festival of the VIPs, by the VIPs & for the VIPs

Sanatombi Angomcha

Flight delay for many passengers for security reasons related to the visit of VVIPs in Manipur, denial of entry to shabby looking visitors at the festival venue, non-entry of locals at particular events during the festival- if one puts on the thinking cap and fastens up the sanity belt, the ongoing Sangai Festival is nothing but a showcase of VIP culture in Manipur.

Manipur Masala takes on how Sangai Festival, the most extravagant event of State tourism department rightfully earns a sobriquet- a festival of the VIPs, by the VIPs and for the VIPs for very important reasons best known to the so called VIPs.

The November 21 incident at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport Imphal opens up a big question whether VVIP or VIP culture has extended its jurisdiction even in the Soraren department. Though no official announcement has made been on this regard, All Manipur Leipung Famba Association already conducted a meeting on how the extension of VIP culture in the Soraren department may end some of the earthly grievances of commoners.

Kudos to that lady doctor who confronted the Union Minister of Tourism over the delay of her flight! Her courage should be contagious to many who are nauseated by the boorish VIP culture in India. If one right voice can shake the wrong deed of some, it is worth a try.

The so called VIPs may find it hard to understand the sentiment of commoners since they never feel the need to step in their shoes. Life’s a happy fairy tale for them without any hurdle. Everything is smooth and easy for them. Even at the festival venue, regular visitors have to go through rigorous heavy security conducts from the security personnel but when it comes to VIPs and bureaucrats, security measures are exempted. If Sangai festival is a privileged festival of the who’s who of the system, why don’t they celebrate it in a classified manner?

Whosoever remarked ‘VIP culture Manipurda leiraroi’ needs to elaborate and clarify that when he said so he meant ‘Mamangi sarkaargi oiramba VIP culture leiraroi, matungi sarkaargi VIP culture oina chatnaragani’. The sign (s) of VIP culture that separates mamangi sarkaar from matungi sarkaar is just a political symbol. Rest is just the same. A disgrace to a democratic system, a violation of right to equality, the boorish VIP culture in Manipur has become epidemic even among many from the private sector. The VIP treatment of people from private sector is directly proportionate to their connection with mantri mandol or officers from the public sector.

It would not be fallacious to state that there is a fundamental disconnect between the public and the public servants because of the VIP culture. The crowd of bureaucrats and mantri mandols is of a different class. They represent another facet of Manipur as if it is a prosperous and peaceful state where chaos kissed goodbye from the soil. But reality is such a bitch.

The glam and glitters of the festival will last as long as the festival goes on. However, the charm of the festival (if at all there is any) is lost amid the ufool trails of the VIP vehicles that get easy access to the festival venue.

Nonetheless, the only ‘feel good factor’ about the ongoing Sangai festival is the ‘koilaash thaaba loisinlakpa’ of Wangkhei sorok. All thanks to the initiative of our kendra’s MLA, the concerned department and also to Yaishcool Kendra Development Forum, the taxpayers’ money is finally utilized for a good cause. Whether one is in a festive mood or not, Wangkhei sorok would love to warmly welcome everyone to be a part of the ongoing Sangai festival. Trust me, Wangkhei sorok is almost an ufool-free road where one will enjoy the joy similar to that of ‘VIP ride’ like never before. I wish the condition of the road remains the same till next Sangai festival.