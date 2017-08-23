FFM frames code of conduct

IMPHAL, Aug 22: For the development of Manipuri cinema and with a view to its future, the Film Forum Manipur (FFM) has framed a code of conduct.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club here this afternoon, FFM chairman S Mangoljao appealed to all the people related with Manipuri cinema to abide by the code of conduct.

All Manipuri feature films, short films and music videos and similar productions in other languages should comply with the code of conduct.

All films and music videos should be first registered with FFM before shooting begins, Mangoljao said.

Informing that FFM comprises of 12 different associations/guilds, he said that all actors, directors, editors and other people working in film industry should register themselves with one of the 12 associations/guilds and their registrations should be renewed periodically. There would be film and video previews only on Saturdays. Copies of films/videos which should be previewed on Saturday should be submitted to the forum by Friday, he said.

If the jury gives any remark like the film/video is incomplete or needs modification, there would be a second review on payment of a fee to the forum.

Video clips, audio clips, still photos, advertisements, wall posters and hoardings of films/videos which have not been previewed by FFM should not be uploaded in social media nor should they be shown in cable TV channels, Mangoljao said. He also appealed to all concerned not to make any monetary demand to organisations/individuals related with Manipuri cinema. He further informed that FFM would celebrate its 13th foundation day on August 29 at the auditorium of Manipur State Film Development Society, Palace Compound.