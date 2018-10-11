Film maker Syam appeals for sanity

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 10: Noted film maker A Syam Sharma has appealed to the State Government and authorities concerned to release the arrested MU teachers and students unconditionally at the earliest, saying that MU crisis will only aggravate with the arrest of the teachers and students.

He also decried the recent statement made against the Governor by MU Pro-VC K Yugindro, alleging that the latter is mentally unstable and unbecoming of a Professor or Pro-VC.

Addressing a press meet held today at his residence at Thangmeiband, Syam who had also been the HoD of Philosophy Department, DM College of Arts conveyed that he was speaking on the protracted MU imbroglio now as he can no longer remain as a silent spectator on the developments taking place in connection with the crisis.

He opined that the issue of MU should be a primary concern for all the people in the State, particularly the intellectuals and academicians.

He lamented that the raid inside the MU hostels and arrest of teachers and students of the university on the intervening night of September 20 and 21 only re-ignited fresh turmoil after normalcy had returned to MU for a few days.

Saying that teachers have been given high respect while students are treated with love and care since time immemorial in the State, Syam decried that raiding a university in night time and arresting teachers and students had never happened in the State in the past and is unheard of elsewhere till today.

He then condemned the recent statement made against the Governor by Prof Yugindro, saying that the latter tried to put the Governor, who is the head of the State in the wrong light.