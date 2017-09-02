Final hearing of sexual assault case fixed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 1: Special Court POCSO Imphal West, fixed September 14 for the final hearing of the alleged sexual assault/ rape case of a minor girl by one Huidrom Bheigya (62) after the accused was examined before the Court today.

The examination of the accused Huidrom Bheigya s/o (L) Angangyaima of Komlakhong Eireima Maning Leikai, under Special POCSO trial case number 4 of 2016, was conducted yesterday, after the deposition of the last prosecution witness on August 11.

The accused submitted that he is not going to produce any defense witness from his side after the examination and the Court fixed September 14 for the final hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned that the IO of the case had filed charge sheet before the Special Court POCSO Imphal West on January 29 last year with 12 prosecution witnesses from their side.

It may be mentioned that the incident was reported on September 1, 2015, at around 4.30 pm and the complaint was lodged by the victim’s mother on September 2, stating that the previous day, while her daughter went to a nearby shop with her sister to buy eatables, the accused, who is also her neighbour called the victim inside and raped her.

The incident came to light when the victim disclosed the incident to her aunt the next day.

The accused was later arrested by police and is presently in judicial custody.