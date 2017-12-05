‘Final pact should not harm State interests’

IMPHAL, Dec 4 : The Thangmeiband Kendra Development Organisation (TAKDO) has categorically stated that any solution to the ongoing political dialogue between Government of India and NSCN-IM should not harm the interests of Manipur in any manner.

Speaking to media persons at Khoyathong this evening, TAKDO secretary K Dalinkumar said that TAKDO would support the protest demonstration which would be organised by the Thangmeiband United Club on December 7 in front of the office of NISA on the issue of Framework Agreement.

Even though a Framework Agreement has been signed that would purportedly serve as a framework for a final solution to the political dialogue which has been going on for the past 20 years, the Government of India’s stubborn refusal to divulge its contents has aroused deep suspicion and anxiety among the masses, Dalinkumar said.

People’s suspicion and anxiety have been further heightened by President Ram Nath Kovind’s announcement at the opening ceremony of Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival that a solution would be reached shortly.

TAKDO’s position on the issue is very clear. Any solution worked out between the Government of India and NSCN-IM should not challenge the integrity of Manipur and the sanctity of its territorial boundary.

It would not tolerate any mechanism or structure which can pave way for creation of a State within a State or establishment of dual administration within Manipur, he continued.

He then appealed to all the people of Thangmeiband AC and organisations to set aside all differences and join the mass demonstration of December 7.