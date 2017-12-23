Final solution will uphold paramountcy of State: RN Ravi

Imphal, Dec 22: Representatives of civil society organisations from the State met Indo-Naga peace talk interlocutor RN Ravi at the latter’s office this morning and both the parties had reportedly put forward their views.

A highlight of the meeting was the apprisal of the fact that New Delhi must not only consult the State Governments and the public but also must obtain their consent before a final settlement is made between the Government of India and NSCN-IM.

In the meeting that was held from 10 am to 11:30 am, the interlocutor was urged that discussions with all the stakeholders are essential to have a meaningful conclusion to the ongoing peace talk, informed a reliable source.

The source continued that the interlocutor had been informed about the prevailing conditions and possible outcomes and as long as the matter concerns the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, there should be a purposeful exchange of views and New Delhi should not ignore the State Governments and the public.

It added that the interlocutor was told about the significance of not only having discussions with the State Governments and the public but also their consent to any solution.

The Government of India should take up necessary steps while taking into account all these realities and bear responsibility for any consequences if ever a party to the peace talk makes a miscalculation.

So far, in the three meetings that the CSO representatives have had with RN Ravi, he has always maintained that there will be no question on compromising the interest of Manipur with regard to the peace talk but will uphold the paramountcy of the State.

While referring to his statement on upholding the paramountcy, he was asked about the nature paramountcy and the Govern- ment of India’s stand on the issue.

The interlocutor maintained that there had neither been a final decision nor a formal proposal. Rather it is akin to a tentative proposition, he told the CSO representatives.

The CSO leaders gave several suggestions for an amicable solution to the peace talk to which the interlocutor assured that the Government of India would examine all aspects. RN Ravi remarked that the meeting ended on a positive note and it is necessary to hold more such meetings.

Later, the CSO leaders called on Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju in the evening. Kiren Rijiju assured the CSO leaders that Governments of all neighbouring States would be consulted before a final settlement is worked out.

Asserting that New Delhi would not act in haste, Rijiju ruled out any disturbance to the geographical territory of Manipur by any solution to the Naga issue.