Finally, RIMS gets regular Director

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 6: With the appointment of Dr Ahanthem Santa as regular Director, RIMS has finally come under the care of a regular Director.

For the past several years, it was either officiating Director or Director in-charge who was looking after RIMS as its head.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an order on October 5 to the effect that Dr Ahanthem Santa has been appointed as Regular Director of RIMS.

Speaking to media persons at his official quarters at RIMS campus today, Dr Santa said that there had not been a regular Director at RIMS since 2014.

Since then, in-charge Directors had been looking after RIMS, Dr Santa said and he added that he too was working as Director in-charge till he received an order from the ministry yesterday whereby he was appointed as regular Director of RIMS.

Interview for appointment of regular Director was held on January 13, 2017 but its result was not declared for a long time.

The result was declared recently at the instruction of the Supreme Court, Dr Santa said.

In the absence of a regular Director for the past four years, no long term planning could be done and the institute’s budget suffered a lot.

He said that his first priority as a regular Director would be improving health care services provided at RIMS.

He also pledged that maximum efforts would be invested to develop RIMS to its full potential under a long term plan.

He said that a proposal has been already sent to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to open a super speciality hospital at RIMS having 500 beds which would be comparable to AIIMS.