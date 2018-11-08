IMPHAL, Nov 7: A team of 15th Finance Commission, led by its Chairman NK Singha, will arrive at Imphal on November 29 to meet Chief Minister N Biren Singh as well as other Government officials concerned.

According to an official source, the team will assess the required funds of the State for the next five years starting from April 1, 2020, during its two day visit to the State.

The source informed that the State Government will also submit a memorandum containing details about the budget as well as the projects it plans to take up during the said five years period.

The State Finance Department has already begun collecting reports from various Departments for the memorandum to be submitted to the Commission team, the source explained adding that the Commission will also be urged to provide extra funds for ensuring implementation of 7th Pay in the State.