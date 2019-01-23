Finish transfer and posting: CEC to States

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 22: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora held a video conference of the country’s eastern zone on the preparations for the Lok Sabha election this afternoon and instructed all the States to finish all transfer and posting processes.

The video conference was participated by Chief Secretaries, DGPs, CEOs and high ranking security officers and it discussed the preparations being made for the Lok Sabha election in the respective States.

For the State of Manipur, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, DGP LM Khaute, Chief Electoral Officer PK Singh, security nodal officer ADGP L Kailun and representatives of different security agencies took part in the video conference.

Sunil Arora instructed all State Governments to complete all transfer and posting processes at the earliest.

Apart from directing the State Government officials to work the number of security personnel that would be required for the Lok Sabha election, the CEC also enquired about security measures that must be taken up in the State in view of the international boundary it shares with Myanmar.

The security officers stated that appropriate security measures would be put in place in association with paramilitary forces.

Notably, EVMs and VVPATs would be used in all 2861 polling stations of the State and the office of the CEO has been working to open a model polling station in each and every Assembly Constituency.