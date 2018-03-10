FIR lodged

IMPHAL, Mar 9: In connection with the physical assault of two lady invigilators by a student appearing Higher Secondary Examination 2018 at Standard Robarth Hr Sec School, Canchipur on March 7, the OC of the examination centre concerned has lodged an FIR at Singjamei police station.

A press release issued by CoHSEM Secretary Dr M Bidyasagar conveyed that a formal letter has been submitted to the Imphal West SP to deal with the case toward awarding befitting punishment to the assailant under the provisions of law.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of CoHSEM was held yesterday and the incident of physical was condemned in the strongest term.