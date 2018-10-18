Fire breaks out

IMPHAL, Oct 17: A fire broke out at the house of one Longjam Sushilkumar (54) alias Sushillo located at Keishamthong Longjam Leirak at around 5.30 pm today.

According to information from the spot, the fire originated from the 1st floor but the cause of fire is not yet known. It is however suspcted that it could have started from a short circuit.

Timely arrival of Manipur Fire Service personnel and fire tenders helped in dousing the fire.

Health and Family Welfare Minister, L Jayentakumar inspected the house later.