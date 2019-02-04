Fire destroys houses in Senapati & Maiba village

Our Correspondent

SENAPATI, Feb 3: In a tragic fire incident that happened at remote village of Senapati district, a residential house that belong to one KK Jonah s/o Khole of Maiba village, under Paomata sub-division, Senapati district was burnt to ashes on Saturday morning while the fire destroyed household properties worth Rs 6 lakh.

Villagers reported that no one was present at the time when the fire first started.

The elder brother of the victim’s family only saw when the 3 rooms wooden made house was engulfed on fire that destroyed all the household properties inside the house. A sum of Rs 20,000 was also reportedly burnt to ash during the incident.

The cause of the fire was not exactly known till the filing of this report.

In another incident at old road, Senapati DHQ town, a house belong to M Hesho of Maiba village was destroyed in an inferno. Timely intervention by Senapati fire brigade prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring houses.

As reported, the house was rented to some persons. Short circuit of electric power is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

Neighbours heard cracking & bursting sounds before fire consumed the whole house. The occupants were also not present when the fire started. The fire destroyed 25 lakhs worth properties according to the house owner.

Both fire victim’s family also expressed gratitude to all who came to the rescue during the incident.