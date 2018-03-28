Fire destroys properties worth lakhs

By Our Staff Reporter:

IMPHAL, Mar 27 : Properties worth lakhs were destroyed after two houses at Kwakeithel Thiyam Leikai were engulfed in a raging inferno.

According to information received from the spot, the fire started at the residence of one Chabungbam Mani (61) at around 11.45 am.

It is suspected that the fire started due to electric short-circuit and the house being made of wood, easily caught fire.

The fire then spread to the residence of one Laishram Jomibibanta (49) who is a junior teacher at 26 Assam Rifles School.

It is calculated that Mani lost around Rs 1.50 lakh worth of property in the fire while Jomibibanta lost around Rs 10 lakh worth of property, including gold ornaments.

Two fire tenders and one mini truck with water pump-set of Manipur Fire Services along with numerous firemen arrived at the scene and were able to control the fire before it caused further damage.