First ever financial assistance given to three journalists under MSJWS

Imphal, Aug 6 (DIPR)

Information & Public Relations Minister Thongam Biswajit today handed over the first ever financial assistance to three media persons at his office chamber.

The assistance was provided under the Manipur State Journalists Welfare Scheme (MSJWS), Department of Information and Public Relations.

The scheme, launched formally on June 30, 2017 at City Convention Centre, Imphal by the Chief Minister is an important programme of the new Government’s achievement in 100 days.

The three media persons availing the benefits of the scheme are (Late) G Muanthang, senior correspondent, Churachandpur, Information Service Television Network (one time ex-gratia amounting to Rs 2,00,000), Nepram Tombi Meitei, ex-staff reporter, Sangai Express (medical assistance amounting to Rs 1,00,000) and Th Thangzalian, Editor/Publisher, Lamka Post (medical assistance amounting to Rs 1,00,000).

While handing over the cheques to the media persons, Minister Th Biswajit said that the Government is acknowledging the hardships and dedication of the media persons. The important role being played by this fourth estate is necessary more than ever in this fast changing world.

“The Government recognises the immense contribution of the journalists of the State and which is why the scheme was launched as an important programme during the Government’s 100 days achievement”, he said.

For the scheme which was formally launched on June 30, 2017, the Government made a contribution of Rs 10,00,00,000/- (Rupees ten crores) towards the Corpus Fund of the Manipur State Journalists Welfare Scheme on May 5, 2017.

The Scheme provides a one time financial/medical assistance to journalists and their families. The scheme was launched under the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Manipur and is administered by a Committee and the Committee reserves the right to reject or accept any application without assigning any reasons to the applicants.

Assistance would be extended depending on the Committee’s satisfaction regarding the eligibility/merits of the cases and the financial resources available for the purpose.

A journalist shall be eligible for the scheme, provided that he/she is a citizen of India, ordinarily a resident of Manipur, is accredited to the Govt of Manipur while journalists who are not presently accredited to the Government shall also be eligible for the scheme if they have been journalists as defined under these guidelines for a minimum period of ten continuous years.

Assistance upto Rs 2 lakh may be provided to the family under extreme hardship on account of death of the journalist or in case of permanent disability rendering the journalist incapable of earning a livelihood while assistance upto Rs 1 lakh may be provided for treatment of major ailments such as cancer, renal failure, heart ailments requiring by-pass/open heart surgery, angioplasty, brain haemorrhage and paralytic attack, which is permissible for full reimbursement under the medical reimbursement facility of the Government. This would be subject to the medical expenditure not being covered under CGHS, or any other insurance/departmental health schemes, etc.

However, relief under this provision is available to journalist only upto the age of 60 years. Rs 50,000 aid may be provided in case of accidents causing serious injuries necessitating hospitalization. This would be subject to the medical expenditure not being covered under CGHS, or any other insurance/departmental health schemes, etc.

H Balkrisna Singh, Director, IPR, Tenshubam Sangeeta, APO (Press), DIPR, and staff of DIPR also attended the programme.