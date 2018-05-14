First foundation day of Iboyaima Hospital and Research Centre Some Pvt hospitals lay more emphasis on publicity : Jayanta

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 13 : Observing that some private hospitals have been giving more emphasis on publicity while giving little importance to human lives, Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar has asked all private hospitals to be more careful.

He was speaking at the first foundation day of Iboyaima Hospital and Research Centre. Even though the hospital was set up four years back, its first ever foundation day was celebrated today.

Saying that birth and death are the two most critical phases in human life, Jayantakumar said that the State Government has been working relentlessly to improve health care services in the State.

“As a Health Minister, I wish to take up several initiatives for the betterment of health care services. But the State Government, on account of fund paucity, has been unable to recruit adequate number of doctors and nurses”, Jayantakumar said.

“With the State Government handicapped by financial crunch, I have met the Union Health Minister several times and sought assistance toward improving health care facilities in the State”, he continued.

He reiterated that the Union Health Minister had agreed to set up a cancer hospital in the State which would be fully funded by the Central Government.

Of late, terrible viruses have found their way to Manipur through Myanmar and South East Asia and people should be extra cautious, he said.

In view of this invasion, the Central Government has initiated due process to set up a National Centre for Disease Control Laboratory.

The State Government has already identified a site for setting up the laboratory in the State which would serve the whole North East region, Jayantakumar said.

He also hailed the contributions of private hospitals in the field of health care.

As Government alone would not be able to meet health care requirements of the masses, private hospitals have immense responsibilities.

A reputed private hospital of Imphal once made widespread publicity informing the public that a specialist doctor would come to the hospital for diagnosis and treatment of patients.

“But some patients who went to the particular private hospital came to me and complained that their health conditions grew worse after examination/treatment by the specialist doctor”, narrated the Health Minister.

Later, the specialist doctor turned out to be a fake. Subsequently, a FIR was registered and the quack was arrested.

The Health Minister then advised all private hospitals to be more scrupulous and careful while providing health care service to public.

He also appealed to all doctors and nurses to treat all patients with care and dedication.

Health Director Dr K Rajo too spoke at the occasion.

With a view to make all citizens healthy, the Government of India has taken up several health schemes including the Ayushman Bharat Mission.

The National Health Protection Scheme guarantees monetary assistance of up to Rs five lakh for treatment of children, mothers and senior citizens.

Under the Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang, patients suffering from critical problems like cancer may get assistance of up to Rs two lakh.

People suffering from other medical problems and undergoing treatment at CHCs, PHCs and district hospitals may get assistance of up to Rs 50,000, Dr Rajo said.

Iboyaima Hospital and Research Centre managing director Hero Thokchom too spoke at the gathering.