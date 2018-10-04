First IAS officer of State, K Kipgen no more

IMPHAL, Oct 3 : The first direct IAS officer of Manipur, K Kipgen passed away on October 2 at about 10.45 pm at Batra Hospital, New Delhi, leaving behind his wife, a son, a daughter and five grand children.

The mortal remains of K Kipgen will be brought back to Manipur on October 4 and the funeral service will be held on October 5 at Haipi village, Kangpokpi district.

An IAS officer of the 1965 batch, K Kipgen served in public service in various capacities till his retirement in 1996 and was the first from the Kukis to graduate in the Science stream.

During his 34 years of Government service, he worked in various capacities in both the State and Central Governments and was appointed Advisor to the Governor of Manipur during PR between 2001 and 2002.

He also headed a commission appointed by the Government which came to be known as the ‘Kipgen Commission.’

Condolence messages have poured in with the KSO Ghqs leading the way and extending its heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members.