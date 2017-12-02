First language must be made compulsory up to graduation: KSA

Imphal, Dec 1: Despite its beauty and having its own script, there is apprehension that Manipuri language is slowly moving towards extinction because of negligence, and thus, MIL must be made compulsory up to graduation, the Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA) said today.

For tribal students, they can take up their dialects that are recognised by the State, Ningthoujam Chetan, president, KSA, said in a press conference held at the office of the association at Sega Road Thouda Bhabok Leikai today.

N Chetan also lamented that students in the State are neglecting their own language and this might result in its own slow death.

To protect the Manipuri language and help develop the love for the mother tongue as well as the motherland, the time is right to get rid of Alternative English and make Manipuri (Modern Indian Language/MIL) a compulsory subject till college level, he said, while adding the authorities must mandatorily take up all the steps to make this possible.

The student leader told the gathering that 70% of the Manipuri textbook syllabus and curriculum must be based on the history of the land and regional context and added that the State authority must ensure this criteria in the National Curriculum Framework.

Further drawing the attention of the authority, he expressed the need for amending the Manipuri Official Language Act 1997 and replacing the term ‘Meitei Mayek’ in ‘Manipuri language written in Bengali script’.

In this cut-throat world, N Chetan said students need to acquire knowledge as well as read a lots of reference books other than prescribed textbooks. However, he noted most of these books are in Bengali script and there are difficulties galore in taking references.

He reasoned it is essential to have Meitei Mayek copies of those textbooks that are available in existing libraries. Besides republishing textbooks, he said the Government must take up the necessary steps at the earliest.

The student leader expressed fear that the native students will drastically fail in competing with students from other parts of the world and this will further create identity crisis.

On the other hand, he said that the Manipuri language must be used in file processing in Government departments as well in issuing official notification.

Using English in file processing not only neglects our mother tongue but also unnecessarily engages legal experts, N Chetan said while concluding KSA will also soon be submitting a memorandum each to the Governor and the Chief Minister.