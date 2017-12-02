Five bird traps seized

THOUBAL, Dec 1:As a part of the drive against illegal trapping and poaching of migratory birds under Thoubal Forest Division, a drive was conducted at Khongyampat near Tangjeng Khunjao and Moirangkompat near Kakching Khunou today.

5 bird traps were recovered and seized from the trappers from Khongyampat. Different wetlands such as Loushipat, Kharungpat, Khoidumpat and Pumlenpat were also scanned during the drive.

Today’s bird trap search operation was conducted under the guidance of N Munal Meitei, Range Forest Officer, Kakching along with Md Aslam Khan BO Wangoo Lamkhai, N Brojen Singh, BO, Waikhong, Md Sallauddin, BO Pallel, M Biran Singh, Dy Ranger Kakching Range and two Honorary District Wildlife Wardens, W Ramchandra Singh and M Opendro Singh.

All the five bird traps were recovered from Khongyampat which is very near to the most important bird place for Thoubal Forest Division ie Tangjeng Lamyengpat for migratory birds. Taking advantage of the fogginess, the offenders had escaped.

Later, the adjoining wetlands such as Loushipat, Kharungpat, Khoidumpat and Pumlenpat were also checked.

The Range Forest Officer, N Munal Meitei said that after the repeated strict departmental drives to various wetlands under Thoubal Forest Division, some awareness has been instilled among the public. He also thanked the media for their cooperation and support in spreading the awareness.

The officials also appealed to all concerned not to burn hay stacks along the road side where trees are growing.