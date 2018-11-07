Five examined

IMPHAL, Nov 6 : The independent two member inquiry committee set up to probe the charges against Professor AP Pandey today examined a total of five witnesses. The five who were examined today include Soram Jibankumar Singh, Dr Ngangkham Nimai Singh, Dr Lisam Shanjukumar Singh, Dr Shougaijam Dorendrajit Singh and Dr Irom Tomba Singh.

Examination of witnesses will continue on November 10, said the Chairperson of the probe team Justice T Nandakumar Singh.