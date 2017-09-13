Five killed as UGs clash at border

OSR/Correspondent

IMP/UKL, Sep 12 : At least five cadres of an armed team were killed in a fierce gun battle with another rival armed group in the wee hours of today at Makan village in Kamjong district and under Kasom Khullen police station. The site of the encounter is near the Indo-Myanmar border.

According to reports received here, a fierce encounter ensued between suspected cadres of NSCN (IM) and a combined team of the PLA, the armed wing of the RPF and MNPF at Makan village at about 1.30 am today.

Sources said that the combined team of PLA and MNPF soldiers were taking shelter at the nearby village farm, which is just 2 kilometres away from Makan village.

On receipt of information of the movement of the joint team in the area, NSCN (IM) cadres launched an attack and killed five of them on the spot, said locals.

The villagers further said that the gun battle lasted for more than one hour.

The suspected NSCN (IM) cadres also took away a number of arms from the slain cadres of the rival group/s.

Police team from Ukhrul on receipt of information of the shoot out managed to reach Kasom Khullen via Imphal today at about 4.30 pm. Makan village is situated about 45 kms away from Kasom Khullen.

The police team is yet to proceed further as it was already dark and the terrain is not suitable for further travelling in the dark.

The terrain towards Makan village is such that only Shaktimans and 4×4 vehicles can proceed and the police team is planning to hire a Shaktiman for the onward journey tomorrow.

Warring militant groups have frequently engaged in armed confrontation at the border region to dominate the area from both sides.

There are reports of UG cadres frequently sneaking through the dense forest area of Taret Lok River located between border pillar number 11 and 12 at Kamjong and Chandel districts through Makan village.

Makan village is 45 kilometres away from Kasom Khullen and the village is located about 22 kilometres away from the nearest Assam Rifles outpost.

Makan village has more than 35 households. There is no report of any arrest at the time of filing this report.