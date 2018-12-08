Five orchids on the verge of extinction

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 7: Five orchid varieties of Manipur are on the verge of extinction as listed in a book published by the State Forest Department and Botanical Survey of India (BSI) recently.

The book titled ‘Check List of Orchids of Manipur––A Pictorial Handbook’ is authored by BSI scientists Ashisho Asosii and Chaya Deori.

The book released by Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar on November 21 at Keibul Lamjao during the opening ceremony of Manipur Sangai Festival 2018 pointed out that five orchid varieties of the State namely; cymbedium, dendrobium, paphiopedilun, pleion and vanda are included in the Red Data and are on the verge of extinction.

The book further pointed out that many orchid varieties found in the State have been pushed to the point of extinction due to jhum or shifting cultivation, rampant deforestation and exploitation of wild orchids for commercial purpose.

Out of 1400 orchid species found in the country, 973 are found in the North East. Again, out of the 973 orchid species found in the North East, 407 are found in Manipur as mentioned in the book which contains 554 photographs.

Some of the orchid species found in Manipur might have disappeared even before they are scientifically documented, write the authors. The book has a separate chapter on cultivation of orchids.

Additional PCCF and Manipur State Biodiversity Board Member Secretary Dr Lokho Punii said that the book is a complete work on orchids found in Manipur.

He said that the book would be quite beneficial to orchidologists, taxonomists, foresters, environmentalists, horticulturists, pharmacologists and planners.