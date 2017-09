Five personalities feted

IMPHAL, Sep 4: Yuva Bharat Manipur, District Yuva Committees (Bharat Swabhiman) today organised a reception ceremony at Manipur Press Club in honour of several personalities who achieved sucess in different fields.

The persons who were felicitated are Dr Aribam Guneshwar, Director, Directorate of Ayush; Life Member of Yuva Bharat Manipur, Keisham Rameshwar; A Sunan; OK Rizario and Kh Shosman who cleared the Level 3 examination conducted by Quality Council of India.

The occasion was attended by Basudeva Singh, Chief Patron of Bharat Swabhiman Trust as chief guest; Rajya Prabhari of Bharat Swabhiman Trust Manipur, Ksh Gopendra as president; Additional Director, Directorate of Ayush, Dr Y Lukhoi; Rajya Prabhari of Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Dr N Rajendro and Rajya Prabhari of Yuva Bharat Manipur, S Premeshwar as guests of honour.