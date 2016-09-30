Five youths of Manipur attacked in Bengaluru

In separate incidents, five youths from Manipur were attacked by two persons on September 25 and 26 in Bangalore under the jurisdiction of Ashoknagar Police Station. The assailants first attacked a person while he was returning home from work with knives on September 25 at around 11:30 pm. The attackers fled when the victim shouted for help. Again at 2:45 am the next day, the same assailants waylaid three North East people who were dropping a friend in a Honda Dio.

The assailants reportedly approached them in friendly manners and asked for time. One person took out his phone to check the time and the assailants suddenly started stabbing them, two of them got stabbed while one escaped unhurt. Out of fear, they abandoned their bike and ran. The assailants robbed them of their bike. In the meantime, at 3 am two persons who worked in an IT company were heading towards home after parking their car. The same assailants stopped right in front of them and asked what the time was and attacked them once their attention was diverted.

The assailants fled when the duo retaliated in self defence. One of the victim who was stabbed in three different places is currently undergoing surgery at Apollo Hospital. The other victim got only a scratch on his neck thanks to the leather jacket he was wearing. In relation to the incident an FIR has been filed at Ashoknagar Police station and the culprits were apprehended on September 27. The assailants were drug users and were attacking and robbing North East people as they felt NE people are an easy target. Such attacks has increased in Bengaluru at recent time.