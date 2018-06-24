Flood affected folks say no to intermediaries

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 23 : Flood affected people of Urup Khunou, Imphal East district, have appealed to the State Government and the authorities concerned not to distribute relief materials through intermediaries, alleging that many flood affected people have been left out while Government relief materials are distributed.

Speaking to media persons who visited the flood affected areas of Urup Khunou (Ward number 7), the people taking shelter in the relief camps opened at Keirao Urup Primary School, Keirao Primary Madrassa and Keirao Makting G/P Hall yesterday, asked the Government and authorities concerned to directly hand over every Government relief materials to the people instead of engaging intermediates or agents.

It may be mentioned here that Urup Khunou (Ward number 7) has been flooded after the banks of Imphal river and Kongba river breached.

They lamented that the Government has not provided any compensation till date even though they have been enduring the brunt of repeated foods since the last few years and informed that the houses and surrounding areas of Urup Khunou are inundated every time its rains for two/three consecutive days.

The people claimed that many properties have been also damaged due to the repeated floods.

Stating that the children studying in Keirao Urup Primary School and Keirao Primary Madrassa have been on holiday since the day the relief camps were opened, the people drew the attention of the Government to make an alternative arrangement to resume classes for the students.

Urging the Government to give special attention to the plight of the people affected by the floods, the people expressed gratitude to DC Imphal East, Keirao Bitra SDO, Additional SP, personnel of 6th AR and personnel of Disaster Management Team for rescuing and helping them during the flood.

On the other hand, Arapti Development Committee lauded Keirao A/C MLA L Rameshore for providing assistance and relief materials to the people of Urup and Arapti.

The committee said that the MLA has opened seven flood relief camps in Urup and Arapti and has been distributing/providing food items and other essential commodities like rice, edible oil and candles to every household in the affected area even to this day.

It may be mentioned that a large portion of Urup and Arapti have been flooded due to the breaching of Imphal river bank on June 13.