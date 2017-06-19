Flood cancels school classes

IMPHAL, Jun 18 : The Director of Education (S) has issued an order announcing the cancellation of classes of eight schools in Imphal East district from tomorrow due to the present condition of flood.

According to the order, classes for KC High School, Khundrakpam Primary School, Khundrakpam Model High School, Cosmopolitan High School, Cosmopolitan Primary School, Sambei Primary School, Khundrakpam Awang Leikai Primary Schol and Tangkham Primary School have been cancelled from tomorrow till June 22.

It however notified all the teachers and staff of the said schools to be present at the Zonal Education Office despite the cancellation of classes and also directed the ZEO to submit a detailed report on the flood conditions at the school premises on June 20.

It may be mentioned that earlier, classes of 12 schools of Imphal East district had also been cancelled from June 12 to 15 and in some cases till 17 due to flood.

At Imphal West the Education Director has also orderered the cancellation of classes in nine schools due to flood for four days.

The schools are Chabung Company Chirai Junior High School, Chabung Company Primary School, Chabung Company Makha Primary School, Kokchai Junior High School, N Tomchou Higher Secondary School, Paobitek High School, Paobitek Pangalsiphai Primary School, Upokpi Upper Primary School and Samusang Santipur Primary School of Wangoi Sub Division, Imphal West district.

The Director however instructed the teachers and staff to be present at the Zonal Education Office, Imphal West during the said period.