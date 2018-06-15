Flood kills 6 in valley dists, 1 child drowns at Kpi, houses swept away at Jiri

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 14: At least six people have been killed by the flood which is currently besieging the State’s valley districts.

At Jiribam district, 12 houses have been swept away by the over flowing water from Jiri river.

According to information received from the Directorate of Relief and Disaster Management, the flood has killed five persons in Thoubal district and a boy in Imphal West.

Around 1.50 lakh people and 146 villages/localities have been affected by the flood in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal districts, said the source.

Meanwhile, it is reported that JNIMS complex, Porompat has been badly flooded and its normal service has been affected.

As many as 12,500 houses have been damaged by the flood in the five valley districts.

Currently, 15,100 people are taking refuge in 101 relief camps while 5200 people have been evacuated to safer places.

Even though no exact information can be obtained about paddy fields inundated by the flood, it is estimated that tens of thousands of hectares have been flooded.

From January till June 13, the State recorded rainfall rate is 648.5 mm. Rainfall rates recorded today were Saikul 29 mm, Kangpokpi 37 mm, Litan 22 mm, Lamphelpat 11 mm, Raj Bhavan 9 mm and Jiribam 31 mm.

Even though the water level of Imphal River has receded a little, it is still flowing above warning level while Iril, Nambul, Nambol and Lilong rivers are still flowing at flood stage.

Thoubal River is flowing above flood level, according to information received from Water Resources Department.

Minor drowns in Bungpi area : In a tragic incident, a minor nursery girl lost her life when she drowned in a river while crossing it with her brother after school yesterday at around 2.30 pm in Bungpi area under Lhungtin sub division of Kangpokpi district.

Kimjemhoi Khongsai (4) daughter of Lenminthang Khongsai and Vahneilhing Khongsai of Chahmol village was a student of Talitha English Academy SD Lajangphai village. She was returning with her elder brother after school and slippeds on the wooden plank which they used to cross the river.

Following the incessant rainfall in the last couple of days the water level of the river had risen sharply.

As news of the incident spread, the youth of Bungpi areas launched a massive search for almost 3 hours and later her lifeless body was found near Twisomjang dam just half a kilometer from where she slipped into the river.

Immediately responding to the situation, SDC Lhungtin acting on the instruction of the DC of Kangpokpi reached Chahmol village and met the parents of the victim early today morning while taking stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, Kangpokpi DC Dr Rangitabali Waikhom also personally reached out to the affected victims of the landslide and distributed relief materials.

Earlier, in the morning, SDC Kaigoulal Kipgen in the presence of the DC evacuated a residential house at Daili village situated near the National Highway as the base of the residential house began slipping on the highway with help from 38 AR personnel, Kpi police and BIPL.

Later in the afternoon, the IAS officer with SDC (HQs) visited the affected family of landslide at Daili village and distributed relief materials including rice, mustard oil, dal, mosquito coil, etc.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited affected victims of the landslide at Songpekjang Nepali village who have been temporarily shifted Bashti Griha North Toribari Community Hall and distributed the relief materials.

The lady Deputy Commissioner also inspected Kalikhola when she was informed of another landslip in the area.

The IAS officer walked almost 1 Km. by foot to assess the situation along with her team and much to her dismay found that the area has been badly damaged again while a landslide also occurred between Kalikhola and Makuli border where a bridge was washed away and Kalikhola-Makuli road was totally cut off.

12 houses washed away : Due to incessant rain in the past few days, the overflowing water from Jiri river has washed away 12 houses and left more than 50 houses inundated in Kamranga village under Hilghat GP of Jiribam CD Block.

4 houses at Gularthol and 6 houses at Leingangpokpi have been inundated with overflowing was from Jiri river.

Concerned officials of Jiribam district have visited the flood affected areas and taken up steps to set up relief camps at various sites.

The people whose houses were washed away and inundated at Kamranga village are now taking shelter at Jirighat Junior High School campus. Following the relocation, the district administration is likely to set up relief camp at the school.

With overcast sky, if rain persists, the water level of Jiri river is expected to rise further with possible flood at many more places in the district.