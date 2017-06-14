Flood like situation grips Kalapahar, district administration on alert

KANGPOKPI, Jun 13 : Kangpokpi continues to reel under the wrath of nature, the latest being the heavy rainfall early today morning at Kalapahar located about 5 Kms away from Kangpokpi DHQs.

Apart from the massive earth fissure at Kalikhola village in Kangpokpi sub-division, a flood like situation gripped Kalapahar this morning following the torrential rainfall since June 11 afternoon.

The rising water level at J Songtun stream coupled by the reported burst of one of the accumulated water in the earth crack site caused the flood like situation at Kalapahar area.

Many paddy fields at Kongpao village have been extensively devastated by the flood.

The district administration along with district police and 38 Assam Rifles quickly responded to the situation and evacuated the flood affected victims to a temporary relief camp set up at Kalapahar Govt. High School.

The district administration also engaged one JCB to divert the water from and neutralise further flooding of the residential areas at Kalapahar.

The flood this morning at Kalapahar also hampered traffic movement along NH-2 in the initial stage but after the district administration swung into action the situation was normalised.

Around 80 people belonging to 11 houses affected by the flood at Kalapahar were sheltered at the relief camp immediately while the district administration shipped the immediate needs at the relief camp for the victims.

The district administration is on high alert and monitoring the situation of the earth crack at Kalikhola and Makuli as well as the flood like situation at Kalapahar.

DC of Kangpokpi T Ranjit Singh said that a team of experts from NDMA, GSI, CRRI, CWC, BRO and IMD are on the way to Kangpokpi district HQs to visit the earth crack epicenter and its adjoining areas affected by the earth fissure.

He said that according to the official intimation of NDMA, New Delhi the team will include Vivek Tripathi, Director, CMDD (ERNE), CWC, Delhi; Dr Pankaj Gupta, Principal Scientist, CRRI, Delhi; Dr Ravindra Singh, Consultant (Landslide and Avalanche), NDMA; Dr K Jayabalan, Dy Director General, Mission-IVA, CHQ; Sh Niroj K Sarkar, Director (Monitoring V), PSS Division, CHQ and Dr CD Singh, Superintending Geologist, GSI, NER.

He further said that the team will visit the earth crack site on June 14 for the whole day and June 15 for some time.

Share This!