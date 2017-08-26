IMPHAL, Aug 25: A lone bamboo bridge connecting Ponlen village under Lamsang police station had broken down due to heavy rains.
As the village was cut off and the people were facing lots of difficulties they approached Kangchup company of Noney Battalion for help. The company immediately swung into action and reconstructed the bridge today, thereby saving the villagers from lots of trouble, according to a press release of PIB Defence.
Flood relief
