Flood woes

IMPHAL, Jun 26: Kyamgei Social Development Organisation (KSDO), Kyamgei Muslim has said that the people of Keirao A/C have been facing immense hardship after its connecting roads were damaged during the recent flood.

Speaking to media persons, KSDO secretary Md Amir Khan informed that on June 13, the area was flooded after the river bank breached at five locations. Four breaches occurred along a one kilometre stretch of Kongba river near Kyamgei Muslim Awang Leikai while the bank of Imphal river breached near Oinam Loukol. As a result, Arapti, Keirao, Kyamgei Muslim and Urup villages were flooded.

On the other hand, the lack of road connectivity as a result of the river bank breaching, has resulted in immense inconveniences for the students and sick people of the A/C.

He explained that the affected roads were all constructed under different packages of PMGSY and as such appealed to RD&PR officials to inspect and take up necessary works for repairing the damaged roads at the earliest.

He appreciated Imphal East DC, associations as well as all the people who provided aid and assistance to the flood affected people of the area.

On the other hand, Modern Youth Union Club, Urup also expressed gratitude to MLA L Rameshore Meitei, Imphal East DC, associations and all the people who assisted and helped the flood affected people.

It also mentioned that the club has established three relief camps where at least 75 people are seeking refuge.