K Radhakumar
Oh, my fair lady!
Thou the daughter of my mother-in-law!
Far away from the flat land
And the murky waters of relationships
In the heart of the Loktak lake,
How free I am
Like a bird set free from its cage!
How I feel a presence
Behind the evidence of my own senses!
Thou art my life
And I float on air
Far from the madding crowd.
Away with all the joys and sorrows of the earthly life!
A canoe, a paddle
A fishing net and a canteen of water –
These are my materials possessions
But I say I am rich in spiritual experience
And call thee love at the top of my voice.
Oh, my fair lady!
Thou the daughter of my mother-in-law!
Maya
Do
I know
Who I am?
I was born in a
Certain year and on a
Certain date. There is nothing
Unique about it because men born of
Women die and they are not always happy.
Between the certainties of life & death
I move and have my being;
Money and marriage
And children –
That’s all.
Life is
M-.