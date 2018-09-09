K Radhakumar

Oh, my fair lady!

Thou the daughter of my mother-in-law!

Far away from the flat land

And the murky waters of relationships

In the heart of the Loktak lake,

How free I am

Like a bird set free from its cage!

How I feel a presence

Behind the evidence of my own senses!

Thou art my life

And I float on air

Far from the madding crowd.

Away with all the joys and sorrows of the earthly life!

A canoe, a paddle

A fishing net and a canteen of water –

These are my materials possessions

But I say I am rich in spiritual experience

And call thee love at the top of my voice.

Oh, my fair lady!

Thou the daughter of my mother-in-law!

Maya

Do

I know

Who I am?

I was born in a

Certain year and on a

Certain date. There is nothing

Unique about it because men born of

Women die and they are not always happy.

Between the certainties of life & death

I move and have my being;

Money and marriage

And children –

That’s all.

Life is

M-.