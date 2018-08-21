Following chargesheets by CBI… 14 cops surrender before Court

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 20 : Fourteen State Police personnel against whom CBI had recently submitted two different charge sheets in connection with the alleged fake encounter case underway at the Supreme Court surrendered before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal East today.

The Court subsequently fixed August 24 for providing relevant paper to the counsels of the accused police personnel.

The 14 police personnel who surrendered before the Court are Deputy Commandant 7th Manipur Rifles L Deben (54) s/o L Tompok of Khoyathong, Inspector Moirangthem Anand (36) s/o M Sarat of Thoubal Mayai Leikai, Sub Inspector Khagembam Sunil (30) s/o K Ahanjao of Thoubal Athokpam, Head Constable W Sanjoy (32) s/o W Ajit of Wangkhei Yonglan Leirak, Constable L Robindro (36) s/o L Ibomcha of Ithai Leikhong, Constable T Sitaljit (30) s/o T Nandababu of Khurai Chaithabi Leirak, P Herojit (33) s/o P Shyam of Kongpal Khaidem Leikai, Sub Inspector RK Brojen (39) s/o RK Jitendra of Wangjing Bazar, Head Constable Bharmachari Mayum Usharanjan (34) s/o Ibochouba of Khurai Sajor Leikai, Constable Takhellambam Chake (29) s/o Ibotombi of Kongba Uchekon Khunou, Constable Alimuddin Khan (31) s/o Md Hatim Ali of Kshetri Mayai Leikai, Constable Sapam Premchand (28) s/o Nongyai of Top Mayai Leikai and Constable Leishangthem Birjit (39) s/o Chingthangkhomba of Khurai Sajor Leikai

CBI/ SIT Manipur had submitted two different charge sheets against them on July 30 before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal East and on the same day the Court had issued summon notice to all the 14 police personnel named in the charge sheet to appear on August 24.

Surrendering before the date of appearance as fixed by the Court, the police personnel applied for bail today.

After hearing the bail application, the Court allowed the bail application with Rs 50 thousand personal bond and one surety each.

The Court also fixed August 24 for providing the relevant papers of the charge sheets by CBI SIT to the respective counsels of 14 police personnel.

After CBI/ SIT issues the relevant papers to the counsels, the case is likely to be put up before the Session Judge Imphal East for the trial to begin.

The CBI/ SIT had submitted two different charge sheets against the 14 police personnel on July 30 according to the directive of the Supreme Court to submit necessary charge sheets, final report and status report before the Court concerned in connection with the alleged fake encounter/ extrajudicial killing cases in Manipur.

First charge sheet was submitted by the Investigating Officer Sh Bibek Roy PT, CBI, ACB (Now attached to SIT Manipur) in connection with the alleged custodial death of Th Ranjit of Itham Nungoi on May 8, 2001 against Sub Inspector RK Brojen and 5 others.

It was alleged in the charge sheet that Sub Inspector RK Brojen along with 5 others had pulled up Th Ranjit at around 7.30 am from his residence for being a member of the outlawed organization PREPAK and working in the finance section of the outfit.

It was also mentioned in the charge sheet that the deceased was taken to the hospital to 8.30 pm and he later succumbed at JNIMS Hospital on the same day at around 9.30 pm.

The second charge sheet was submitted by VPS Mann DSP CBI in connection with the death of Md Ishque and Md Mustakim of Lilong Chaobok Mairenkhun in an alleged encounter at Keirao area on January 18, 2012 against Deputy Commandant 7th Manipur Rifles L Deben and 7 others

Heavy security arrangements were taken up by the Imphal West police at the Cheirap Court complex to prevent any kind of unwanted incident when the accused police personnel appeared before the Court today.