Food poisoning lands students in hospital, discharged

Our Correspondent

KAKCHING, Apr 23: Around 122 students staying in the boarding of Eureka Academy, at Thounaojam under Waikhong PS, Kakching district, were hospitalised following suspected food poisoning.

It is reported that the students began suffering from bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea after eating chicken curry at the boarding yesterday evening and as such they were rushed to Kak-ching District Hospital and Hiyanglam PHC for treatment. Out of the 122 students (66 girls and 56 boys), 29 were treated in the PHC while 93 were treated at the District Hospital. According to the hospital authorities, the number of students treated at the hospital might have been more than 100 as it was not possible to register all the patients due to the emergency rush.

As the condition of the students have normalised, they have all been discharged from the hospital.

According to the Principal of Eureka Academy, Elangbam Joy, the boarding has a total of 304 students (166 boys and 138 girls).

Yesterday night, the students were served various dishes including chicken curry, tomato curry and eronba. The problem began at around midnight when some of the students began experiencing bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea. They were rushed to the hospital today for treatment.

After the news broke out, officials of Food Safety Administration Kakching and officials of Thoubal Food Safety, including Md Altaf Hussein, A Brojendro, Dr M Dinesh and other subordinate staff visited the school/boarding and the hospital.

Food Safety Officer Md Altaf Hussein said that samples of the chicken curry, the oil used to cook the food as well as the water consumed by the students have been collected to ascertain the prime source of the food poisoning and the sample will be sent to the laboratory for necessary testing at the earliest.

On the other hand, Food Safety Officer Dr M Dinesh urged all those operating boarding facilities to ensure the safety and well being of the students first. He instructed all those concerned to ensure proper and hygienic kitchen facilities and practices, use fresh vegetables and cooking products, proper dresses and head covers, gloves etc.

He also warned against violating such safety practice for a quick profit by the boarding operators.

Additional SP (Law and Order) Kakching Lunkho-mang Khongsai, Waikhong PS OC Philem Bulbul, Kakching and Hiyanglam police, SDC Waikhong N Beikun, a team of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Thoubal led by Dr Khumukcham Trusty and officials of Directorate of Health Services, also visited the school and hospital.



