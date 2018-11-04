Food Safety Court orders 18 shop-owners to pay fines

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 3: Imphal West Food Safety office has directed 18 shop-owners to pay fines for selling tobacco and other illicit items and also to publicly dispose off the items within one month from the date of paying the fines.

According to a reliable source, the 18 shop-owners who were directed by Imphal West Food Safety office to pay fines ranging from Rs 3000 to Rs 10,000 include two locals while the rest are non-locals.

The source said that Imphal West Food Safety office filed applications against the shop-owners before the Additional District Magistrate/Adjudicating Officer (Food Safety), Imphal West and took up a case against each of the said businessmen.

The source continued that after necessary hearing and investigation, including analysis of the samples of the items seized from the shops belonging to the said individuals, Additional District Magistrate/Adjudicating Officer (Food Safety), Imphal West Ksh Lemba Singh passed an order on October 12, directing the 18 shop-owners to pay varying amount of fines.

The application submitted by Imphal West Food Safety Officer Nelson Thou-naojam before the Addi- tional District Magistrate/ Adjudicating Officer (Food Safety), Imphal West Court mentioned that the particular shops were found selling various tobacco items and products which had been banned as per an order issued by the Food Safety Commissioner, Manipur on February 26, 2013.

The application also mentioned that people found selling these items were punishable under section 59 (2) of the Food Safety and Standard Act 2006.

The source explained that during the hearing, the counsels of the shop owners appealed for showing leniency but the Court ordered the individuals to pay fines ranging from Rs 3000 to Rs 10,000 for violating the Food Safety and Standard Act 2006.

The shop owners are identified as Ganesh Sahu (29) from Bihar, presently staying at Minuthong, Telipati (he was fined Rs 5000), Anil Kumar Gupta (27) from Bihar, presently staying at Alu Galli (he was fined Rs 10,000), Bijuli Kumar (22) from Bihar, presently staying at Masjid Road (fined Rs 5000), Nawan Kumar (20) of Thangal Bazaar, Ngari Galli (fined Rs 3000), Santosh Gupta (32) of MG Avenue (fined Rs 5000), Kishor Kumar Prasad (34) of Ngari Galli (fined Rs 3000), Prem Sagar (38) of MG Avenue (fined Rs 3000), Jokhu Ray (40) of Paona Bazaar (fined Rs 5000), Anil Kawar (19) of Thangal Bazaar (fined Rs 3000), Ramnarayan Prasad (48) of Minuthong Telipati (fined Rs 5000), Ranjan Kumar (32) from Bihar, presently staying at Masjid Road (fined Rs 5000), Brijesh Kumar Gupta (35) of Masjid Road (fined Rs 5000), Kamal Kumar Bhagat (34) of Masjid Road (fined Rs 3000), Bitu Sahu (22) of Kakhulong (fined Rs 3000), Sunchira Devi (38) from near Polo Ground (fined Rs 3000), Thoibi (36) of Top Khongnangkhong (fined Rs 3000), Ningthoujam Abanta Singh (29) of Kongpal Kongkham Leikai (fined Rs 5000) and Muna Shah (28) of Masjid Road (fined Rs 3000) and the total fine to be paid by the individuals amount to Rs 77,000.

As per the order of the Court, the 18 shop owners have to publicly dispose off their items in the presence of Imphal West Food Safety Officer, CMO Imphal West, OC City police and media personnel, within a period of one month from the date they deposit the fine/penalty to Government, the source explained and added that a copy of the order have also been sent to Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) who is also the Manipur State Food Safety Commissioner.