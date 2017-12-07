Football match held

IMPHAL, Dec 6 : A friendly football match was organised between Charoi Khullen Youth Club and troops of Loktak Brigade at Major L Jyotin, AC Stadium, Bishnupur on December 3.

The match was aimed at further strengthening civil-military relations and encouraging sporting culture in the State. Loktak Brigade has initiated various steps to train footballers in the region. Charoi Khullen football team expressed their desire to play matches with the Army team in the future, said a press release issued by PIB Defence Wing.